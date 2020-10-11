LEXINGTON, KY. • Kylin Hill had a great game in his return from injury, catching 15 passes on 17 targets for 79 yards.
His 15 receptions were tied for the most catches in a game ever by a Mississippi State offensive player.
In a night where the quarterbacks struggled to get the ball downfield, Hill was often a bailout option for the offense, and it weren’t for the offense’s eight turnovers, he very easily could’ve gotten that additional catch to set a school record.
Hill’s usage in the passing game was a trend that was created in the opener against LSU when he caught eight passes. After the game, MSU coach Mike Leach was complimentary of Hill’s performance but thought he could’ve done more with his plentiful opportunities in terms of stretching the defense more downfield.
KEY NUMBER – 17.6
Mississippi State only converted on 17.6% of its third downs in Saturday’s game, which was a big reason why the offense was scoreless for the 60-minute contest.
A lot of MSU’s third-down attempts were from an average of over 10 yards away in the first half, which put the quarterback in uncomfortable situations early and often, possible triggering the ensuing turnovers
KEY DRIVE
Mississippi State lingered around most of the game until a pick-6 from Jordan Wright off K.J. Costello midway through the fourth quarter extended Kentucky’s lead to 19 after the extra point.
Kentucky rotated in its younger players on its ensuing drive, signaling the end of the game despite time still remaining on the clock.
NEXT WEEK
Mississippi State will host SEC No. 21-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Texas A&M is 2-1 on the season after a thrilling 41-38 victory to No. 4-ranked Florida on Oct. 10.
QUOTABLE
“I think we’re going to have to check some of our groups and figure out who really wants to play here. Any mal-contents, we’re going to have to purge a couple of those.”
– MSU head coach Mike Leach.
BULLDOG BITES
Kentucky’s win tied the overall series at 24. MSU has now lost its last three trips to Kroger Field and hasn’t taken down UK on the road since 2014 … Saturday night was the first time in Mike Leach’s coaching career that he was held scoreless offensively … MSU’s safety in the third quarter was its first safety since 2017 against Charleston Southern