FORT WORTH, Texas • Mississippi State, which has been known for its outstanding freshman play this year, saw another one break onto the scene on Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi State beat No. 22-ranked Tulsa, 28-26, in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, and freshman receiver Lideatrick Griffin made a big impact.
Griffin returned four kicks for 138 yards, which is the most kickoff return yards for a Mississippi State player since Jameon Lewis had 183 against Ole Miss in 2012.
With that, he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
On three of Griffin’s kickoff returns, Mississippi State started the drive in good field position. To start the game, he returned a kick to the Tulsa 39-yard line. He then returned one to Mississippi State’s 46-yard line and 39-yard line. He nearly returned both of those for touchdowns but stepped out of bounds.
He also made an impact in the passing game. On three targets, he registered two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown catch, the first of his career. His 13-yard touchdown catch put MSU up 28-19 with 8:01 left in the game.
Key Number – 123
Mississippi State, for the second-consecutive game, rushed for over 100 yards. The Bulldogs attempted 30 runs for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The longest run of the game was the first one, a 28-yard touchdown by Jo’quavious Marks.
Key Drive
With a 28-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Mississippi State’s Tyrus Wheat intercepted a pass at the 6-yard line to give MSU the ball back. Mississippi State then forced Tulsa to use all of its timeouts before punting the ball back to the Golden Hurricane.
Quotable
“He’s gotten better and better at the end of the season and I thought he really did a good job. Tulu was one of the biggest keys to us winning the game.” – Coach Mike Leach on Griffin.
Bulldog Bites
This is Mississippi State’s first bowl win since 2017. … MSU is now 14-10 all-time in bowl games. … Linebacker Erroll Thompson was ejected late in the fourth quarter for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game. He was ejected in consecutive games to end the season. … Freshman QB Will Rogers finished the season 3-3 in six starts with wins against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tulsa. … All four of MSU’s touchdowns came from freshmen.