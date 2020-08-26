STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s offensive line has adjusted to its new splits quicker than expected.
Having wider splits has not always been a staple of the Air-Raid offense, but it’s a scheme that Mike Leach and offensive line coach Mason Miller have implemented into this specific offense.
The reasons - to widen out the defense line, to make better passing lanes and to make it easier to see rushing lanes from defensive players. Just a week into practice, Miller believes they’re getting used to it.
“At first, it was ‘he’s going to go how far out?’ Now, they’re stepping on each other which means they’re moving their feet,” Miller said. “And if you’re stepping on each other with three and a half splits, we’re covering some ground there.”
Having a lot of experience on the line can help when learning new schemes and splits, and Mississippi State has that with Greg Eiland, Dareuan Parker and Scott Lashley all having at least a season of staring or playing experience.
There’s also former five-star lineman Charles Cross, now a redshirt freshman, and Kwatrivous Johnson to add as starters.
Eiland, who has started 27 career games, is the main staple of the line and is moving all over the place. He started at left tackle in 2018, then transitioned to right tackle in 2019. So far in fall camp, he has played four different positions.
“He’s the one we’re playing musical chairs with him,” Miller said. At some point, we need to settle down where we want to play him. He’s the one right now I feel pretty good about. … Greg’s the one who has seen the most. I didn’t know this, and shame on me, but he played left tackle for 14 games in 2018, and we won eight of them. So, that’s a guy with experience.”
Miller went on to say he feels comfortable with eight offensive lineman on the two-deep roster right now, which includes seven guards and tackles and one center.
There have been two centers battling it out between Pascagoula junior James Jackson and Pontotoc sophomore Cole Smith. Smith sat out last season after transferring from LSU but has already made an impression on Miller in fall camp.
“He’s had his good days and his bad days, but there’s a lot on our centers,” Miller said. “He’s learning well, and he’s committed to learning which I think is important. He doesn’t take it personal. I’m very, very hard on our centers. You’re going to get some tongue-lashings. He’s taken it very well.”