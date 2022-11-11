Last week, John Cohen left his alma mater, Mississippi State, to become the athletics director at Auburn, but he did leave the Bulldogs with a parting gift.
He left that same gift with State’s chief rival, Ole Miss.
Leaders at Name, Image and Likeness collectives at Mississippi’s SEC schools point to Cohen’s move as a factor in a growth surge at both places.
In this new day of player benefits, coaches say recruits often ask early in the conversation about NIL opportunities.
Now coaches are asking their AD’s the same question. They see a strong NIL support group as critical to stocking a roster with enough talent to win games and remain employed.
Schools – now armed with recent NCAA guidelines to allow for interaction with their NIL collectives – are pushing that theme to their fans: Join the collectives and be a part of NIL.
In the news cycle that followed Cohen’s move to Auburn, some reports speculated NIL as a main reason for his decision.
Mississippi State fans became more motivated.
“Our growth kicked into overdrive last week because I think people got the message that NIL was important and wanted to get involved,” said Charlie Winfield, the executive director of The Bulldog Initiative, Mississippi State’s NIL collective.
The Bulldog Initiative has added 1,000 members in seven days.
Winfield admits Cohen’s departure has been a boost but says the news coverage around it gave a false impression of the group’s well-being.
“In fact, we’ve been doing quite well and experiencing a lot of growth,” he said. “Though erroneous, it clearly had a positive impact on the number of people reaching out to us.”
As it did at Ole Miss as Rebels fans responded to Cohen’s move.
“They did, they did,” said Walker Jones, the executive director of The Grove Collective.
The Grove Collective in late September announced Jones’ new role and took the further step of consolidating other smaller Ole Miss-focused collectives, a move aimed at eliminating confusion and creating a one-stop shop for fans to aid NIL at Ole Miss.
For The Grove Collective, it wasn’t only about Cohen’s move, Jones said.
“I think too it was a perfect storm of not only that, but we go to A&M and have a big win on national TV, a top-10 ranking, plus we’re right there in the mix to possibly win a championship. I think all that, a winning program, a coach who’s really, really visible in the public eye on social media … Ole Miss fans, as they typically do, showed up, stepped up and signed up.”
Most collectives are not going to announce their cash-on-hand numbers, but different reports last week indicated that Auburn’s NIL group had raised as much as $13 million.
Although the Mississippi legislature has enacted an NIL law as friendly to its schools as possible, some in the state have expressed concern over the ability of Ole Miss and Mississippi State to keep pace with larger, better-funded athletic departments across the SEC and the nation.
Winfield says he’d like to see The Bulldog Initiative raise $10 million as a baseline for the group to help meet needs at Mississippi State.
He compares it to a Major League pitching staff.
“It doesn’t matter how much pitching you have, you always need more,” he said.
In reaching fund-raising goals, both The Bulldog Initiative and The Grove Collective are trying to strike the proper balance between the wealthy contributors and the big-tent approach.
Jones said it’s important for him to know each January that he’s going to have membership renewals in the 90th percentile.
“The one-off individual donations from our higher-wealth supporters are great, but you can’t go to that well every time. You can’t wear those people out,” he said. “You’ve got to create this crowd-funding model where you can have thousands of members paying 25 bucks a month, 50 bucks a month, a hundred or a thousand bucks a month, whatever it may be. If you can get thousands of people in that matrix, that’s where you’re going to win.”
The Grove Collective included 300 members when Jones’ new role was announced on Sept. 30. Within a couple of weeks, membership surged to more than 1,000. Earlier this week, Jones reported 3,300 members.
Collectives across the country are raising money for the present while trying to position themselves for the next round of change.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and other college athletics leaders have pushed for federal oversight of NIL, something that could happen in 2023. NIL is presently governed by a patchwork of state laws.
“You’ve got to find a way to compete in the interim, so you don’t get shuffled to the back of the line when the re-start happens,” Winfield said.
In a landscape that is new and quickly changing, both men believe their Mississippi groups are on solid ground now and moving ahead.
Remaining competitive will require smart decisions and familiar routines of doing more with less. Jones says it will be important to make one dollar spend like three.
“I absolutely believe we can compete. That’s not to say we’ll have the same amount of money, because we won’t, but we never have. When you look at athletic budgets we’ve always been last. We won’t be last in this,” Winfield said.
Jones concurs.
“We can’t be disingenuous, fractured and fragmented. We’ve got to have a single-minded, focused approach to NIL. Otherwise, given the resources that other people have, we’ll get crushed. But knowing where we are now gives me great comfort that we can be super-competitive in the SEC,” he said.
