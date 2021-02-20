It’s been a long week filled with snow and ice, but the highly touted Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball teams are set to open the 2021 college baseball season today in Texas.
Ole Miss, ranked No. 6 in the preseason by D1Baseball, and Mississippi State, ranked No. 7, are both playing in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown, this weekend at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
The round-robin tournament features six teams ranked in the Top 10, also including No. 2 Texas Tech, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 TCU.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but has since been pushed back a day due to inclement weather and travel concerns. It will now end on Monday.
“It’s been a long week,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “The Texas communities have been affected by this. It’s been a tough week. We are still planning on boarding a flight and getting out of here tomorrow afternoon. … We look forward to competing against the other best teams in the country.”
Questions were raised earlier in the week after the Arlington area, including hotels, lost power and water. But Mississippi State and Ole Miss are still flying to Texas.
The two teams flew to Dallas from Birmingham together on Friday afternoon according to Chase Parham of Rivals. Lemonis said on Thursday that Mississippi State was trying to leave in time to make its scheduled practice time before the tournament begins.
The Bulldogs will be the first team to take the field today. Mississippi State plays in the 11 a.m. slot each day and plays No. 9 Texas to get things started, No. 10 TCU on Sunday, and No. 2 Texas Tech on Monday.
Ole Miss plays in the 3 p.m. slot each day. The Rebels play TCU today, Texas Tech on Sunday and Texas on Monday.
“We knew we’d have to be flexible and patient because of COVID and Mother Nature gets us. What we’ve learned through the pandemic is control what you can control,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said.
While both MSU and Ole Miss will have their complete pitching staff available, each team will be missing a key member of their lineup in Texas.
Ole Miss will be without Cael Baker, who is missing the weekend series due to COVID-19. The star first baseman started 15 games last season and hit .220 with four home runs, three doubles and 15 RBIs.
Mississippi State will be without Brayland Skinner, an outfield transfer from Northwest Mississippi CC. The junior is dealing with a hand injury and will be out for a few weeks, Lemonis confirmed this week. Skinner is one of MSU’s best defenders and was expected to start either left field or center field.