The college basketball regular season closes on Saturday with Mississippi’s SEC entries playing for reasons other than NCAA Tournament hopes.
Nothing short of an SEC Tournament championship next week in Tampa will get Mississippi State or Ole Miss into the big tournament.
The Rebels play at home against Vanderbilt at 5 p.m, while the Bulldogs visit Texas A&M at 7:30. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs lost 81-68 in overtime against No. 5 Auburn at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday. They led by five with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation.
For MSU, there’s motivation in College Station.
“We’re playing a really good team that just won at Alabama by 16,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “It would help us to be seeded higher (for the SEC tournament). We want to get our 18th win, and we want to finish 9-9 in the league, not 8-10.”
The Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) battled back from a 12-point deficit against Auburn with aggressive defense that limited the Tigers to 28.6 percent shooting in the second half.
Things changed in overtime when Auburn hit five of six field goal attempts.
Defense is also what A&M does best.
Howland described the Aggies (19-11, 8-9) as “unorthodox” in their four-guard constant trapping pressure approach.
It’s not likely to be a game with a lot of long-range shooting.
The Bulldogs are just 1 for 33 from the arc over their last three games. They’re last in the SEC in 3-point accuracy at 25 percent. A&M is just ahead of them at 28.1 percent.
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
The Commodores (14-15, 6-11) lost in Starkville a week ago. They’ve lost five of their last six after falling 82-78 at home against Florida on Wednesday.
The Rebels (13-17, 4-13) have lost seven of their last eight most recently 82-73 at No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday.
While the losses have mounted, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis says the Rebels have continued to prepare hard and play hard in games … with the exception of the Rebels’ 76-66 home loss to Texas A&M last Saturday.
“We’ve been a better road team than home team. We’ve all been disappointed in how we’ve played at home at times,” Davis said.
The Rebels are 2-7 in road games, 1-3 at neutral sites.
Former Oxford High School star Jarkel Joiner – a fifth-year senior – will go through Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday.
He is expected to return for the extra season of eligibility next season if NBA draft discussions and evaluations are not to his liking this off-season.