The Mississippi State football program landed the Class of 2021’s top ranked junior college linebacker on Monday.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Navonteque Strong announced his decision on twitter.
“It’s official..,” Strong tweeted with a graphic.
Strong is ranked a three-star linebacker by 247sports and helped lead MGCCC to an undefeated season and a national championship this year. He accumulated 104 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries during his freshman campaign.
He is the No. 7 overall junior college player. He is Mike Leach’s second 2021 commit out of MGCCC and the 10th overall commit of the class.