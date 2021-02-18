STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s Eric Cerantola is progressing later than the normal college baseball star, but the junior pitcher has as much – if not more – talent and potential than most players around the country.
The talent has always been there for the Canadian pitcher, but Cerantola dealt with some command issues in his first two seasons in Starkville. The 6-foot-5 right hander has appeared in 15 games in two seasons and is expected to be in MSU’s weekend rotation this year.
He has a career 3.70 earned run average with a 4-1 record, 43 strikeouts and 22 walks in 31.2 innings pitched. But he’s also hit seven batters and thrown 10 wild pitches.
He, along with pitching coach Scott Foxhall, believe he finally has his command under control and is ready to be one of college baseball’s biggest stars.
“Eric has made the most progress of any of our pitchers on our staff and he had the most room for progress I believe,” Foxhall said. “We concentrated early on making his misses smaller, because he had some big misses.
“Instead of telling him that he should find command we have been telling him to make his misses smaller and he has done a good job of that. Now we are getting to the point where we are talking about command with Eric.”
One of the reason he’s struggled with his command so much is because he has always been one of MSU’s hardest throwing pitchers. As a freshman in 2019, he was already throwing over 95 mph and sat between 95 and 97.
He’s since pushed that velocity to around 98 mph, while he has an 87 mph curveball to add to his repertoire.
Cerantola said he got caught up in the velocity spike when he got to Starkville, so he’s spent the last two years trying to perfect his delivery and get his command under control.
His four-seam fastball has always been fast enough to dominate, and his two-seam fastball has the movement to make batters look lost at the plate. His biggest misses have always come from his changeup and curveball, but Foxhall said those misses are no longer very big.
“I feel like all three years that I’ve been here, the stuff has been there,” Cerantola said. “It’s just a matter of putting it together and just having a solid approach when I go up there to pitch and not being too caught up with the velocity anymore and things like that.”
Despite not having the impressive stats the last two seasons, Cerantola is still projected as one of the Top 100 draft prospects and could see his name called early in the 2021 MLB Draft this spring.
When asked about Cerantola’s ceiling earlier this spring, D1baseball’s Aaron Fitt said he has the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick. He was drafted once out of high school in the 30th round by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, so he knows the draft process some.
But entering Mississippi State’s season-opening weekend at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Cerantola said he isn’t worried about his draft stock and just wants to help his team win.
“I’m at the point now that whenever they tell me to go out there and throw, I’m going to do my job and fill up the zone and hopefully give my team a chance to win that day,” Cerantola said.