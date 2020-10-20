STARKVILLE – Mississippi State sophomore Garrett Shrader has entered the transfer portal.
Shrader, a four-star quarterback turned receiver in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, started four games at quarterback and appeared in 10 for the Bulldogs in 2019 as a true freshman.
He completed 88 of 153 passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He did the most of his damage on the ground, rushing 113 times for 587 yards and six touchdowns.
"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Mississippi State fan base that has supported me during my time at MSU," Shrader tweeted on Tuesday. "I have had the opportunity to develop friendships that will last a lifetime. Starkville is a special place. This is not an easy decision, but I am a QB and it’s the skill set that got me here and fortunately I have been blessed to play in the SEC. With this being said I have 3 years of eligibility and have entered the transfer portal."
He looked to be the quarterback of the future in the offseason, but Leach was hired in January and brought along transfer quarterback KJ Costello and freshman Will Rogers in with him.
In the preseason battle between Costello, Rogers, Shrader and Jalen Mayden, Shrader was pushed out of the quarterback room.
Costello was named the starter, with Rogers and Mayden backing him up. Shrader was moved to receiver, where Leach had high praise for him entering the season.
“You hate to leave his talents on the shelf,” Leach said about moving Shrader to receiver in September. “Those other quarterbacks, they don’t have some of the gifts that Garrett does.”
He’s appeared in all four games this year for Mississippi State, but has only tallied one catch for eight yards. That was against Arkansas in week 2.
Shrader can return to Mississippi State, but if he chooses to leave, the Bulldogs will be left with only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.
Shrader is the second quarterback to enter the transfer portal since Leach took over. Keytaon Thompson transferred to Virginia this spring.