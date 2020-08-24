A second Mississippi State football player has chosen to opt out of the 2020 college football season.
Taury Dixon, a senior out of Madison, tweeted out his decision to opt out and to become a graduate transfer in December.
“After prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to opt out of the Fall 2020 season and Grad transfer in December. I am thankful for all Mississippi State has done for me. #Hailstate,” Dixon tweeted.
Dixon is listed on the roster as a wide receiver, but has only had stats as a cornerback. He played in 15 games for the Bulldogs but recorded only one tackle in his career. He transferred to MSU from East Mississippi CC, where he recorded nine tackles in nine career games.
At Germantown high school, he recorded 127 tackles, 12 interceptions, 30 pass break-ups, four forced fumbles, two blocked field goals and one sack in 41 career games.
Dixon joins cornerback Tyler Williams, out of Lafayette high school, as the only players to opt out of the season so far. Mike Leach has said already that he will honor any player's scholarship that makes the decision to opt out.