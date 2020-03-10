reggie perry villanova 19

Reggie Perry is just the second Mississippi State player to earn SEC Player of the Year honors. 

 AP Photo | Gerry Broome

Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry was selected as the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

He was also a unanimous first-team selection on the AP's All-SEC team.

Perry shared the AP SEC Player of the Year award with Mason Jones of Arkansas. Perry and Jones were also All-SEC first team picks by the league’s coaches along with Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree.

“It means a lot because I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point,” Perry said. “This was one of the goals that I wrote down for the season. I wrote down all the goals that I wanted to accomplish for the season and that was just part of it.”

The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia, is only the second MSU player to earn SEC Player of the Year joining Lawrence Roberts in 2003-04. He was also named the Howell Trophy winner on Monday as the state's top college basketball player.

Perry has 17 double-doubles and averages one for the season with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds helping the Bulldogs earn the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. They will play their first game in Nashville on Friday.

Tyree, who was also an AP All-SEC second-team selection, led the SEC in scoring at various points in the season, excelling more in conference games than in overall play. He is averaging 19.7 points, second only to Jones of Arkansas.

Tyree becomes the third Ole Miss player to be named first-team All-SEC twice – joining Ansu Sesay and Stefan Moody – since the current format was adopted in 1993.

Mississippi State senior guard Tyson Carter was selected as the SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference coaches. The Starkville native is averaging 14.1 points and scored in double figures in 12 of his 15 appearances off the bench this season and accounted for 74.8 percent of the Bulldogs’ bench points during that span.

Carter is the only MSU player to ever win the award.

“I looked at myself as the leader of the team and the leader of the team does whatever it takes for his team to win,” Carter said. “That’s the most important thing – the team winning. I just tried to fill any role that I could to make the team win, whether that was playing point (guard), the two or coming off the bench.”

The AP selected Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as the SEC Coach of the Year and Georgia’s Edwards as its Newcomer of the Year.

Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Year and his coach, John Calipari, was named Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was selected as the Freshman of the Year while Tennessee’s Yves Pons was the Defensive Player of the Year and Skyler Mays of LSU was honored as Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards

All-SEC First Team – Coaches

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

All-SEC Second Team – Coaches

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-SEC First Team – Associated Press

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky 

All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

(U) – Unanimous Selection

All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Associated Press Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Coaches Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

