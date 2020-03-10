Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry was selected as the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
He was also a unanimous first-team selection on the AP's All-SEC team.
Perry shared the AP SEC Player of the Year award with Mason Jones of Arkansas. Perry and Jones were also All-SEC first team picks by the league’s coaches along with Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree.
“It means a lot because I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point,” Perry said. “This was one of the goals that I wrote down for the season. I wrote down all the goals that I wanted to accomplish for the season and that was just part of it.”
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia, is only the second MSU player to earn SEC Player of the Year joining Lawrence Roberts in 2003-04. He was also named the Howell Trophy winner on Monday as the state's top college basketball player.
Perry has 17 double-doubles and averages one for the season with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds helping the Bulldogs earn the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. They will play their first game in Nashville on Friday.
Tyree, who was also an AP All-SEC second-team selection, led the SEC in scoring at various points in the season, excelling more in conference games than in overall play. He is averaging 19.7 points, second only to Jones of Arkansas.
Tyree becomes the third Ole Miss player to be named first-team All-SEC twice – joining Ansu Sesay and Stefan Moody – since the current format was adopted in 1993.
Mississippi State senior guard Tyson Carter was selected as the SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference coaches. The Starkville native is averaging 14.1 points and scored in double figures in 12 of his 15 appearances off the bench this season and accounted for 74.8 percent of the Bulldogs’ bench points during that span.
Carter is the only MSU player to ever win the award.
“I looked at myself as the leader of the team and the leader of the team does whatever it takes for his team to win,” Carter said. “That’s the most important thing – the team winning. I just tried to fill any role that I could to make the team win, whether that was playing point (guard), the two or coming off the bench.”
The AP selected Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as the SEC Coach of the Year and Georgia’s Edwards as its Newcomer of the Year.
Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Year and his coach, John Calipari, was named Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was selected as the Freshman of the Year while Tennessee’s Yves Pons was the Defensive Player of the Year and Skyler Mays of LSU was honored as Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards
All-SEC First Team – Coaches
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
All-SEC Second Team – Coaches
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-SEC First Team – Associated Press
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
(U) – Unanimous Selection
All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Associated Press Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas
SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Coaches Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU