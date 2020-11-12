STARKVILLE – Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy opted out of the remainder of the 2020 college football season on Thursday.
Murphy, a junior from West Point, started all five games at the Bulldog position this year. He has recorded 34 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. He had a season-high 10 tackles against Vanderbilt last weekend.
He announced his decision on Twitter.
“After careful consideration of what is best for me and my family moving forward, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season. I appreciate the love and support I’ve received during my time at Mississippi State University......... #7,” Murphy tweeted.
Murphy is the third Bulldog to opt out this season joining cornerback Tyler Williams and running back Kylin Hill. Along with those and the multiple transfers that occurred weeks ago, Mississippi State is left with only 65 scholarship players on the roster.
The Bulldogs need at least 53 active players to be able to play.