STARKVILLE – Mississippi State safety Fred Peters will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.
Peters, a senior transfer from Jones College, initially tweeted out that he would miss the season. Head coach Mike Leach confirmed the news on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, saying he underwent surgery.
Leach also confirmed that Peters will be returning for another season next year.
“It’s killing me that I won’t be able to go to war with these Boys no more I will come back even harder next year ..I know they going to hold it down for me #GODGOTME,” Peters tweeted.
Peters has 20 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in four games this year. He ranks fifth on the team in tackles.
This is a huge blow for the Mississippi State defense that currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC in total yards allowed per game (295) and passing yards allowed per game (192).