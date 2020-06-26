Mississippi state signee Austin Hendrick is now a professional baseball player.
Hendrick, who was the 12th overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, signed his professional contract on Friday. He signed for $4,000,000.
The slot value for the 12th overall pick was $4,366,400.
Hendrick was rated as the No. 1 overall high school prospect in the draft by Athlon, and he was the third overall high schooler drafted in the draft. He was considered by many as the best power hitting high schooler in the draft and won the Under Armour Home Run Derby last summer at Wrigley Field.
He is the third player with MSU ties to sign since the draft. Second baseman Justin Foscue signed with the Texas Rangers after being drafted 14th overall while signee Blaze Jordan signed with the Boston Red Sox.
JT Ginn and Jordan Westburg have not signed yet but are expected to.