STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer team is looking to rebound from an overtime tie in its season opener.
Mississippi State will play its first home game of the season on Friday against Alabama (1-0) at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs (0-0-1) opened the season last week and tied with Auburn, 1-1, after regulation and extra time.
Alabama cruised in its first game of the season and beat Tennessee, 3-1.
“They’re a veteran team and they have a ton of returners,” MSU head coach James Armstrong said of Alabama. “They have a lot of talent and they’re deep. They’re pretty consistent across all their lines and they’re well coached. They can pose a threat, for sure.”
To be able to compete against Alabama, Mississippi State is going to have to execute more on offense. In the 1-1 tie with Auburn, the Bulldogs only goal came from a Niah Johnson penalty kick despite taking 19 shots and 9 shots on goal.
Armstrong said his squad needs to work on taking better shot selections going forward. He thought the Bulldogs took good shots last week, but they could have gotten a little closer to goal before taking them.
“When you have the ball at your feet and you have the opportunity to shoot, is there somebody that might be in a better position to shoot than you, right,” Armstrong said. “So that final decision and execution of that final ball. If I’m shooting, am I balanced, or am I picking the right shot selection?”
On the flip side of the ball, Mississippi State only allowed one goal on nine shot attempts. Freshman keeper Maddy Anderson had two saves, and the MSU back line allowed only three shots on goal.
Armstrong said in the preseason that defense was a priority this year, and that defense will be tested against Alabama. The Crimson Tide took 15 shots, 8 shots on goal, and 8 corner kicks against Tennessee. Riley Mattingly, a junior forward, scored two goals on three shots.
“I think we can definitely be sharper in certain areas from a defensive standpoint collectively and that’s something we worked on yesterday,” Armstrong said. “Alabama is going to pose a similar problem so hopefully we will be improved on that side of the ball as well.”