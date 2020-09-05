STARKVILLE • Mississippi State special teams coordinator Matt Brock is hoping to cut down his pool of special teams players this weekend.
MSU will participate in its first scrimmage of fall camp today, and Brock is hoping to narrow his kicking competition to three kickers and drain his pool of players in the return game.
“We still have a pretty big pool there of guys and we will need to work through that over the course of the next two weeks and getting into game week,” Brock said of special teams. “I feel good about our pool of players that we have there.”
In that pool of players in the return game, Brock said all of the running backs are there with a select few receivers and even one or two defensive backs.
Brock said they are charting everything from a possession standpoint, and they will be able to see who can make the cuts in scrimmages.
At kicker, Jace Christmann, Scott Goodman, Aidan Martin, Nolan McCord and Brandon Ruiz are all battling to start. Christmann has started for the last three seasons, and has made 32 of 40 career field goals with a long of 51 yards. He made 12 of 14 kicks last season.
Ruiz is a graduate transfer from Arizona State and has two years of eligibility. He made 37 field goals in two seasons at ASU and converted 92-consecutive PATs.
Consistency counts
When it comes to the Bulldogs’ kicking competition, Brock said it’s as simple as who is consistent every day.
“I value (scrimmage) reps pretty highly,” Brock said. “It’s kind of a balancing act there. In the end, it’s the guy who can be the most consistent player every day. It doesn’t matter if a guy can hit one from a long ways if he’s not a consistent guy. We’re looking for consistency.”
There are three long snappers on the roster in senior Paul Blackwell and freshmen Colby Cox and Hayes Hammond (Tupelo HS). There is no winner in the competition yet, but Brock likes what he has seen from all three.
“I’ve been very pleased with Hayes,” Brock said. “We joke with him and Paul, it’s like they’re brothers. They look alike, they play alike, I mean it’s crazy. Both of them are snapping a good ball, but I’ve been pleased with both of those young snappers.”