The Tennessee at Mississippi State women’s basketball game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
The game was originally postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee basketball program.
Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4 in SEC) has lost three-straight SEC games entering Thursday’s matchup with No. 18 Arkansas. The Bulldogs fell out of the AP Rankings this week for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.
No. 16-ranked Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) is in third place in the SEC standings entering its game with No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday. The Volunteers will travel to No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 14 before traveling to Starkville on Tuesday.