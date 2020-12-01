STARKVILLE • The sixth-ranked Mississippi State women’s basketball team started the season with a win on Sunday, but head coach Nikki McCray-Penson is still trying to implement her system.
McCray-Penson’s coaching style is focused on high intensity, with fast transition plays and lots of 3-point shooting – as seen in a 88-58 win over Jackson State.
She will continue to implement her system when Mississippi State hosts New Orleans (1-0) tonight at 7 p.m.
Mississippi State shot 29 3-pointers on Sunday, which is seven more shots than MSU took in any game last season. The Bulldogs only shot 20 or more 3-pointers twice last year.
“First and foremost, I liked the pace but we are not where we need to be from a transition and organizational standpoint,” McCray-Penson said on Tuesday. “Part of that is that I’m having multiple people start on offense and that is a work in progress. They have to get comfortable.”
Along with getting more comfortable, McCray-Penson wants her team to work on shot selection. Towards the end of the Jackson State game, she started to slow her offense down to get better shot selections inside in the post.
She will likely have the chance to work on her post players’ shot selection against New Orleans.
New Orleans beat Texas State in its season, 67-64, in its season opener.
McCray-Penson said that New Orleans is very small and very fast, so MSU’s size inside the post will be where the Bulldogs can take advantage in the game.
She also mentioned their defensive pressure that New Orleans presents caused Texas State a lot of issues while getting down the court. In that game, the Privateers forced 22 turnovers.
“This team is very scrappy and they are going to play hard,” McCray-Penson said. “They have an identity about themselves and they are very aggressive. We are going to see a lot of zone and a lot of press. …”
“I do think that for us, our size is our advantage so we want to make sure we are dominating the paint as much as possible. The best thing is to utilize our size and our height and get the ball on the inside to our post or inside-out and knock down open shots.”