The Mississippi State women’s basketball program looks to get back in the winning column tonight.
No. 14-ranked Mississippi State travels to Florida tonight at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+.
Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1) is coming off an overtime loss to No. 13 Kentucky, 92-86. Thats the most points MSU has allowed since the loss to Connecticut in the 2015-2016 tournament game.
Florida (7-3, 0-2) has lost both of its conference games this year by double-digits. The Gators lost to No. 5 South Carolina, 75-59, then lost to No. 9 Texas A&M on Sunday, 92-67. Florida is led by Lavender Briggs with 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
She has five games with 20+ points this season.
Mississippi State and Florida’s career series is tied, 25-25. Florida still leads in the series in Gainesville, 13-9, but Mississippi State has won three straight matchups on the road. The teams met last year in Starkville with MSU winning, 93-47.