STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team saw a double-digit second-half lead disappear on Thursday night.
Alabama beat No. 14-ranked Mississippi State, 86-78, in the Humphrey Coliseum. Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2 in SEC) led by 11 points early in the third quarter, but Alabama (11-1, 4-1) outscored the Bulldogs by 19 points in the second half to claim the win.
Alabama has now beaten Mississippi State at the Hump in consecutive seasons.
“Hats off to Alabama. They came in with an attack mentality and I thought they had us on our heels in the second half,” MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “I thought we had them right where we needed to in the first half, then we talked about what to expect in the second half and we didn’t handle it. They took it right at us.”
Mississippi State took a 44-33 lead at halftime thanks to the play of Rickea Jackson and Myah Taylor. Jackson, who came off the bench for the first time this season, scored nine points in the second quarter while Taylor hit two 3-pointers.
Alabama, despite shooting only 2 of 16 from the floor in the second quarter, stayed in the game due to its 3-point shooting. The Crimson Tide made 7 of their 20 attempts in the first half.
Alabama shot 27% from the floor in the first half, but 35% from 3-point range. That improved heavily in the second half.
Alabama shot 59% from the floor in the second half and found its way to the basket much easier than the first. The Crimson Tide had 28 points in the paint and seven offensive rebounds which led to 18 second chance points.
“We couldn’t guard them at the rim,” McCray-Penson said. “You can’t give a team that shoots threes and layups and free throws that well those looks. … We wanted to keep them in front of us and we let them get around us in the second half.”
Mississippi State’s lead was cut to one point, 62-61, at the end of the third quarter and Alabama quickly took its first lead of the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Alabama took a four point lead after two layups by Megan Abrams and Jordan Lewis, then Mississippi State used a 5-0 run capped off by a Taylor layup to take a 67-66 lead with 7:42 left in the game. That was MSU’s last lead.
The Crimson Tide went on a 8-0 run over two minutes to take a 74-67 lead with 5:35 left and Mississippi State couldn’t cut the lead any closer than four points the rest of the way.
Mississippi State takes the court again on Sunday at No. 7-ranked Texas A&M at 12 p.m.