STARKVILLE • Nikki McCray-Penson gets her first taste of the Southeastern Conference as a head coach tonight.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 12 in the nation by the AP, travels to undefeated Georgia to open up SEC play tonight at 5:30 p.m. Mississippi State (5-1) has won three-straight games and is outscoring opponents by a margin of 25.9 points per game.
Georgia (8-0) is outscoring opponents by 25.4 points per game.
“Georgia is a very experienced team,” McCray-Penson said. “The biggest thing for us is going to be matching their experience. We are new as a staff that’s new to our system and new to our philosophy.
“This is probably Georgia’s best team in a while. They play at a fast pace and have an identity about themselves. We are going to have our hands full.”
Georgia is one of the best transition teams in the country, forcing an average of 17.8 turnovers per game and is scoring nearly 23 points per game in transition off of turnovers. UGA also steals the ball 9.1 times per game.
Georgia has a lot of depth, and that helps lead to the turnovers and transition offense. Ten players for Georgia average over 13 minutes per game, while eight players are averaging 18 minutes or more per game.
That’s led to a very balanced offense with eight players averaging over 5 points per game and four averaging over 9 ppg.
“The reason they can do all that is because they have a deep bench,” McCray-Penson said. “They’re able to maintain their pace of play on both ends of the floor. We have to match that from player to player all across their roster.”
Mississippi State has not played a game in 11 days, with its last game being against Central Arkansas on Dec. 20.
The Bulldogs were able to travel home for the holidays, and since being back, McCray-Penson said her team has had two of their best practices all season. She said she has challenged her team, and they continue to respond well and keep improving.
“They’ve been really different since we’ve been back,” McCray-Penson said. “I think the break was good. Knowing conference is coming up, there’s been a different mindset.
“We are still a work in progress but the attention to detail has been there.”