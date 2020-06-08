Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach picked up her second commit of the 2021 class on Monday night.
Mia Moore, a four-star point guard out of St. Francis high school in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced her commitment on twitter. She is ranked the No. 87 overall player in the county by ESPN and the No. 22 point guard.
As a junior, she played in 29 games and averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.3 steals per game. She helped lead the St. Francis squad to a 28-4 record and a state championship appearance in Class A.
Her sophomore year, she averaged 14.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.9 apg and 4 spg. Her team went 25-4 and reached the state semifinals. She averaged 9.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.4 apg and 4.2 spg as a freshman. That season, her team went 26-5 and reached the state semfinals.