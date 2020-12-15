STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has signed defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and strength and conditioning coach Tyson Brown to contract extensions, a source has confirmed with the Daily Journal.
The report was first reported by Steve Robertson with 247sports. The terms of their extensions have not been announced yet.
Arnett and his defense has been one of the lone successes for the MSU football program this year. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC in yards per game, despite having a low number of players available because of injuries, transfers, opt-outs and COVID.
Arnett came to Mississippi State after serving four years at San Diego State. He looked to take over the Syracuse head coaching job last offseason before accepting the MSU defensive coordinator role.
Brown was already an established member of head coach Mike Leach’s staff when Leach took the job in Starkville. Brown served the last six seasons with Leach as Washington State’s strength and conditioning coach.