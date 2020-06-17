Mississippi State's Tyson Carter, a Starkville native, has officially signed to play professional basketball.
Carter signed with Lavrio Aegean Cargo, a team out of Greece, on Tuesday. His team is one of 14 teams that make up the Greek Basket League.
MSU announced the signing on Twitter.
Carter was a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs and played in 134 games across his career. He made 56 starts during that time and finished his career with a breakout senior season in 2019-2020.
He averaged 13.9 points per game last season, good for second-best on the team. He scored 220 of MSU’s 294 bench points and was named the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.
He is the first Bulldog to win that award.
Carter is a 3-point specialist, and ranks fifth in school history with 216 career made 3-pointers.
He also became the 40th Mississippi State player to reach 1,000 career points. He and his father, Starkville high school coach Greg Carter, became the first father/son duo to both reach 1,000 points in SEC history.