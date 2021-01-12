Two Mississippi State players entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, a source has confirmed to the Daily Journal.
Senior kicker Jace Christmann and junior offensive lineman James Jackson, both backups at their respective position, have entered their name into the portal.
They are the second and third MSU players to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining sophomore running back Lee Witherspoon who entered the portal last Wednesday.
Christmann is still on the MSU football team, but is entering the portal to see what his options are. He started his MSU career as a walk-on, but ranks fourth in program history with 219 points scored. He holds the school record for career kicking points and holds the school record for 123 made PATs.
He made 95 consecutive PATs at one point in his career, which is also a school record. He finishes his career with a 80% field goal percentage, making 32 of his 40 field goal attempts.
Christmann started in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but was replaced by graduate transfer Brandon Ruiz this preseason. Ruiz is expected to return to MSU next season.
Jackson has played in 23 career games at Mississippi State on both sides of the ball. As a freshman, he played in four games at defensive tackle and recorded five tackles.
He switched to the offensive line as a sophomore and played in eight games. He played in all 11 games this year as the backup center but made two starts against Kentucky and Texas A&M.