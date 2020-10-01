Mississippi State basketball player Javian Davis was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Thursday.
Davis, a 6-foot-9 center, transferred to Mississippi State from Alabama in July and has been waiting since then to hear about his eligibility.
He started 14 games and averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds as a redshirt freshman for the Crimson Tide this past year.
Davis graduated from Canton High School, where he averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as a senior and helped lead Canton to the MHSAA Class 5A semifinals. He was ranked as the state’s No. 3 prospect during his senior season.
Davis was the seventh player to join the MSU team in this offseason. The Bulldogs welcomed graduate transfer Jalen Johnson from Louisiana, as well as five signees.
Ben Howland signed the top three in-state prospects in Cameron Matthews (Olive Branch), Keondre Montgomery (Forest Hill) and Derek Fountain (Holly Springs), all three-star players. He also added four-star point guard Deivon Smith and three-star forward Andersson Garcia.