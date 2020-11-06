STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s defense had its biggest challenge of the season last weekend, but it will be tested by another good quarterback on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals has been one of the lone bright spots for the winless Commodores (0-4) squad. After passing for less than 150 yards in his first three games, he erupted for a career-high 319 passing yards on 31 of 40 passing last weekend against Ole Miss.
Through only four games, Seals ranks fifth in the Vanderbilt freshman single-season passing yards record and he ranks No. 4 in the nation among freshman in completion percentage.
“Well, he’s got a strong arm,” defense line coach Jeff Phelps said of Seals. “They do a great job of moving the pocket around with him, you know with boot action and sprint out passes. He can throw it in there and the receivers are doing a great job of catching the passes for him. …
“You combine that with a good run game as far as with the tailback and they’re the complete package, so we will have our hands full.”
Outside of Seals, though, Vanderbilt’s offense hasn’t been great. Vandy is ranked No. 13 in the SEC in the run game, only ahead of Mississippi State (1-4). The Commodores are averaging only 109 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per attempt.
Going against Seals is a Mississippi State defense that has been stellar this year. The Bulldogs’ defense is ranked No. 2 in the SEC and is allowing only 336 yards per game.
They have allowed a lot of points, but most of the points scored against can also be attributed to bad starting field position due to offensive turnovers.
Mississippi State’s defense played its worst game of the season last weekend against Alabama, and reasonably so. Alabama had 499 yards of total offense and 41 points, which are both season highs.
The defensive line did get to quarterback Mac Jones a few times. Kobe Jones recorded a sack in the game while Aaron Brule delivered a hit that resulted in a bad throw. Mississippi State’s front seven has been able to successfully get to the quarterback all season.
The Bulldogs have 13 sacks, which ranks fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.
“We’re hopefully improving a little bit every week,” defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said of his defense. “You can add a little more in or a new blitz or coverage. They’ve done a nice job of adding to the package since the start of the season but there’s always certainly room for improvement.”