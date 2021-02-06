Mississippi State freshman forward Derek Fountain is close to breaking into Ben Howland’s regular nine-man rotation.
Fountain, from Holly Springs, has seen his minutes increase over the last few games and is making the most of his opportunities. He’s played a total of 14 minutes in Mississippi State’s last two games, a 95-56 win over Iowa State and a 61-45 loss to Arkansas.
He will get another chance at more minutes as Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6 SEC) travels to South Carolina (5-6, 3-4) today at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
“He’s right there on the cusp and he plays two positions at the small forward or the power forward,” Howland said. “He was the first one to come in to practice the other day out of the guys that don’t play very much. He’s probably deserving of more minutes the way he’s been practicing. …”
“I’m very excited about him and thought he’s done a really good job when he’s been in the game.”
Fountain was a late addition to Mississippi State’s 2020 recruiting class. After a senior season at Holly Springs where he averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game, he signed with Mississippi State on June 22.
He’s made the most of his time with the Bulldogs so far and played in five games this season. He played in four non-conference games earlier this season, including Iowa State last Saturday, then got his first taste of SEC play on Tuesday at Arkansas.
The moment didn’t seem too big for him as he played nine minutes and shot 2 of 7 from the floor, with both makes being 3-pointers. He’s 5 of 10 from the floor in the last week for 14 points in 14 minutes.
One of his 3-pointers in the Arkansas game cut the Razorbacks’ lead to five points in the second half, when MSU made a late push to get back into the game.
“Those were his only minutes in SEC play so far but he’s going to play more minutes for us,” Howland said. “He gives you a blend of a guy who can make a shot and he can defend. He’s pretty good offensively in terms of passing the ball and making plays for others. He’s got a lot of good skills.”