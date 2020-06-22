Mississippi State’s outstanding senior running back Kylin Hill took a stand against the state flag on Monday afternoon.
Hill tweeted that he would not play for MSU unless the Mississippi flag, which incorporates the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that .. I’m tired,” Hill tweeted, in response to a statement by Gov. Tate Reeves that rejected a so-called “two-flag solution” that attracted some legislative support.
Hill, the SEC’s third-leading rusher last season, has more than 26,000 Twitter followers. His tweet attracted more than 6,000 likes in the first two-plus hours.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Thursday that the conference will consider not playing league championship events in Mississippi. That included softball, tennis, track and other sports that rotate between the 14 schools.
Following Sankey’s announcement, the NCAA’s Board of Governors went one step further and expanded its “Confederate flag policy” on Friday. It announced that no championship events would be played “in states where the symbol has a prominent presence.”
Mississippi is the only state affected by the NCAA policy.
It would exclude Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss from hosting baseball or softball regional and super regional events. It would also exclude the state’s teams from hosting first- and second-round NCAA women’s basketball playoff games.
On Monday morning, the C-USA Board of Directors approved the prohibition of all conference championships events in the state of Mississippi until the confederate emblem is removed from the state flag. Southern Miss is a C-USA member.
Hill quickly received criticism on his tweet, but doubled down on his opinion by saying he was born in the state and knows what the flag means.
Hill was named the first-team All-SEC running back by the Associated Press in 2019 after rushing for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, he also 180 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Hill, MSU’s top returning offensive player, rushed for 100-plus yards in eight games last year and averaged 103.8 yards per game.
He declared for the NFL draft in December but never signed with an agent. He announced his plans to return to school in mid-January. “There’s some unfinished business to take care of with my brothers,” he said at that time.
Teammate C.J. Morgan, a safety, underscored support by quoting Hill’s tweet with his own words.
“Talk that talk. we have more power than they want us to believe we have.. we ARE the culture. Without US, there’s no football! Like it or not,” Morgan tweeted.
Defensive back Marcus Murphy, from West Point, also showed support with a tweet of his own, as did former MSU players Donald Gray and K.J. Wright.
Wright, a Seattle Seahawks linebacker, tweeted “You have my full support brotha! That flag represents hate, racism, oppression! It’s BEEN TIME for a change. There’s strength in numbers! We all have to be on board.”