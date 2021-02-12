STARKVILLE • There will be a new duo patrolling the Mississippi State middle infield this baseball season.
Jordan Westburg and Justin Foscue handled the shortstop and second base positions for the Bulldogs each of the last three years, but both players were drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft last summer.
Now in their absence, sophomore Kamren James is expected to take over shortstop duties while graduate transfer Scotty Dubrule will start alongside him at second base.
The two had never met before this fall, so they have spent most of the preseason learning how the other plays and getting used to each other.
“As far as me and him work together up the middle, it’s going really well so far,” James said of the duo. “We try to get some extra time at the end of practice and just talk to each other and figure out what each other likes in terms of double plays, where we each like the ball to be and just figuring each other out so we can get that mold we need to be successful.”
James welcomed in some infield experience last year as a true freshman. He started 12 games at third base and played in 15. He posted a hit in 12 of the 15 games he played in and finished the shortened season with a .308 batting average with one home run, three doubles and 12 RBI.
In the field, he made four errors in 25 total chances for a .840 fielding percentage.
While he performed well at third base, the hot corner was only a place holder for the former DeSoto Central star. He’s played shortstop all his life and is more comfortable in the middle infield. He was quickly moved to shortstop this fall and has played every scrimmage there.
“I think being able to play third last year helped me get my feet wet and get out there and just get to play in front of a bigger crowd,” James said. “Making the move to shortstop is something I’m looking forward to and it’s where I feel the most comfortable.”
Dubrule, on the other hand, who was a seasoned veteran at second base before he joined the Mississippi State squad this offseason. Dubrule was a four-year starter at Jacksonville University and has 194 career starts under his belt, which ranks third in the NCAA across active players.
He has 249 career hits, which is a Jacksonsville school record and ranks second among active players. He had over a .300 batting average in three of his four seasons there.
He’s a guy that MSU coach Chris Lemonis is having trouble finding a place for in the lineup, because he can hit anywhere from leadoff to No. 6 well.
But where there is no question about him is in the field. He is one of MSU’s best defenders and has won the yellow jersey awarded to the best defender following scrimmages.
“He’s going to put pressure on the defense and put pressure on the pitcher, whether that’s him in the box or him on the base paths,” James said of Dubrule. “He’s a consistent fielder and he’s just one of those guys that you can tell that he’s been doing it for a little bit.
“He knows how to play the game and knows how to approach the game.”