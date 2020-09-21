Mississippi State offensive lineman Scott Lashley is expected to miss the 2020 season due to injury, according to a report by 247sports.
Lashley, a graduate transfer from Alabama, will reportedly have surgery on an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday. He was injured in the preseason training camp and has missed the last three weeks of practice.
On Monday, Lashley was announced as the backup right tackle on Mississippi State’s depth chart. He was expected to play a key role on the offensive line.
Mississippi State has not confirmed Lashley’s injury. In Monday’s press conference, head coach Mike Leach told the media that everyone is available for Saturday’s game against No. 6-ranked LSU and that everyone was good to go.
Lashley transferred to MSU with one season of eligibility left, but the NCAA has already announced that the 2020 football season will not count against anyone’s eligibility.