STARKVILLE • It’s quite the busy week for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and his staff.
Mississippi State is preparing for the last game of its regular season, this Saturday at home against Missouri. While it does that, Leach and company are also trying to wrap up a solid recruiting class for National Signing Day.
Mississippi State’s 2021 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 34 in the nation and No. 10 in the SEC. There are 17 high school or junior college commits and two transfers.
The class took a hit on Tuesday afternoon when juco linebacker Navonteque Strong de-committed. He’s rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker in junior college this year.
“It is challenging,” Leach said of managing time this week. “Everybody will just stay up late and watch film while they’re making phone calls, which I did most of the night Sunday night. So far it’s been very positive, but yeah we just have do both at the same time.”
The class is loaded with offensive weapons, which is perfect for Leach’s Air Raid system. The top three commits in the class, all 4-stars, are on the offensive side of the ball. That includes quarterback Sawyer Robertson and receivers Malik Nabers and Teddy Knox.
Robertson is rated as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2021 class.
Where Mississippi State is lacking the best recruits are in the positions where the Bulldogs are already struggling this year • {/strong}the offensive line and the secondary.
“There’s some guys on the bubble that I’m not sure what will happen there,” Leach said. “I think we need to sure up our secondary and I think we are on our way to doing that. Whether that will be complete on signing day, I don’t know. There’s another signing day too.”
Mississippi State has only two defensive backs committed in the class so far – safety Corey Ellington from Holmes County Central and MJ Daniels from George County. Daniels is an athlete but being recruited as a DB.
The Bulldogs had a solid defensive back class committed, but three players – Cortez Eatmon, Myzel Williams and Brendan Toles – all de-committed in the last month.
If the current class stays as it is, this will be the second-highest recruiting class in Leach’s career. The highest he has ever had was No. 28 at Texas Tech in 2006.
Whether he surpasses that or not is yet to be seen, but Leach is happy with how it’s shaping up so far.
“I think it’s going good,” Leach said. “So, we’ll see what happens but I think good. The exciting thing about this is you kind of get a glimpse of putting together your team in the future. It’s definitely exciting.”