Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar was named the SEC’s Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Molinar, a sophomore point guard, averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game in a 78-63 win over No. 13-ranked Missouri last Tuesday and a 84-81 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. He did most of his scoring damage in the second half of those games, with 30 of his 44 points coming after halftime.
His 24 points and 8 rebounds against Vanderbilt was a career high. His efforts help guide the Bulldogs to a 3-1 start to SEC play. He is the first Bulldog to win the honor this season.
Molinar, who missed the first three games of the season due to COVID, has scored in double-digits in every game he has played in this season while Mississippi State is 7-2 in games he has played this year.
Mississippi State's next game is on Wednesday at home against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SECNetwork.