STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State men’s basketball team will have a key piece of its roster back tonight.
Sophomore guard Iverson Molinar has been cleared and is expected to make his season debut against North Texas tonight at 7 p.m. Molinar missed the first three games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
“He came back on Tuesday and was checked out. Had an echo on his heart and a bunch of blood work and was cleared,” head coach Ben Howland said during Thursday’s press conference. “So he practiced with us yesterday for about half of practice. Today he will go three quarters of practice and will be turned loose tomorrow.”
Molinar is expected to be one of Mississippi State’s (1-2) top three scorers, which also includes D.J. Stewart and Tolu Smith.
Molinar played in all 31 games as a freshman last year and started eight games. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1 rebound per game.
He scored in double-digits five times and the Bulldogs went 5-0 in those games.
“I think he’s made one of the biggest jumps in improvement in a player between his freshman and his sophomore year that I’ve seen in 10 or 12 years,” Howland siad. “I think he is going to really be good for us this year and he is going to have a great year.
“We obviously missed him tremendously the first three games.”
The plan is not to just throw him back into the mix tonight. Howland said he will play 25-30 minutes and will probably be the first substitution on the perimeter. Molinar will receive quicker substitutions than the rest of the team and he will receive “two to three blows per half.”
Molinar is the best conditioned player on the team, along with Stewart, Abdul Ado and Smith, according to Howland. He’s also one of the best shooters on the team and he showed that last year with a 37% 3-point percentage and 49% field goal percentage.
“His shooting, number one, is one of the best on the team,” Howland said. “But his ability to score, i mean he can score at all three levels. He’s great at attacking the basket, pull ups, off the dribble, creating and jumping back.”