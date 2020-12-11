STARKVILLE – Mississippi State junior defensive back Marcus Murphy has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Murphy, a West Point native, announced his decision on Twitter. He thanked all of his current and former coaches for shaping him into the man he is today, then thanked his mom for being his rock and his guiding light.
“While I will always cherish the years that I have spent playing football with my brothers at Mississippi State University, for the greatest fans in college football, I have decided to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Murphy tweeted.
Murphy started nine games in his MSU career, with six coming this season. He finished his career with 67 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended in 23 career games.
He had 34 tackles in six starts this season before he opted out of the remainder of the season on Nov. 12.