Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry was drafted 57th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
His pick was then shortly traded to the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from Shams Charania of the Athletic.
Perry, a sophomore forward from Thomasville, Ga., started 49 games in his two-year career at Mississippi State. He averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his career.
He started 18 games as a freshman and averaged 9.7 points per game. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, then put on a stellar sophomore campaign.
He was named the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year along with multiple First-Team preseason All-SEC honors. After that, he was named the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year with 17.4 ppg and 10.1 rpg. He also won the Bailey Howell trophy, which is presented to the best college basketball player in Mississippi.