Mississippi State defensive lineman Nathan Pickering opted out of the season on Wednesday.
Pickering, a sophomore, has played in five games this season. He has recorded 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. He announced his decision on Twitter.
“I love Mississippi State University and all the people surrounding it. There’s not a school I rather play for. God has a plan for everything. This is not about transferring but something I have to do. That being said I will be opting out of the 2020 season! #HailStateForever,” Pickering tweeted.
Pickering is the third player to opt out of the season this month, joining safety Marcus Murphy and running back Kylin Hill. Defensive back Tyler Williams also opted out before the season started.
With his opt-out, Mississippi State is left with only 64 scholarship players left on the roster. The SEC requires that a team has 53 active players to be able to play a game.