STARKVILLE • Spencer Price was just starting to find his groove when the 2020 baseball season was shut down due to COVID-19.
Price had allowed zero runs in eight appearances last season when COVID ended his senior season at Mississippi State before SEC play even started.
But once the NCAA gave every player an extra season of eligibility, it was no question that Price was returning to wear the maroon and white for one more season.
“I always felt like I was going to come back unless there was an opportunity to play professionally,” Price said in a media availability on Tuesday. “That may have been a possibility, but with COVID this year, it was a pretty good chance I was coming back.
“I was real excited about coming back anyway. We have unfinished business.”
When the season ended, Price was just beginning to get a feel for his pitches again. Price was a third-team All-American in 2017 after making 31 appearances and recording 14 saves for the Bulldogs.
But then he missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and returned in 2019 as a redshirt junior in limited action. He made only 12 appearances in 2019 and finished with zero saves and a 3.09 ERA.
“I never worried about my arm hurting anymore, it was more trusting my stuff again,” Price said of returning from Tommy John surgery. “In 2019, it wasn’t what it was before surgery, but it never hurt and there was never anything in the back of mind where I was concerned about pain. It was more ‘Is my stuff still good enough to compete at this level?’”
He was getting back to normal, perhaps even better than before, in 2020 when the season ended. He made eight appearances in Mississippi State’s 16 games and had two saves with a 0.00 ERA.
Now entering the 2021 season as a graduate senior, Price looks to be one of the most experienced and oldest players on the MSU roster. He will anchor a strong bullpen that returns every pitcher from last year’s team outside of starter JT Ginn.
He will enter the season ranked No. 7 in career saves at Mississippi State.
“Throwing in the ninth inning, it means a lot to me because that’s when I feel like it matters the most,” Price said. “Just being able to do that this past year and being successful at it, each outing just builds on itself. My confidence was really high towards the end and I’m just looking to repeat that this year.”