STARKVILLE • Freshman quarterback Will Rogers may have earned the starting position on Saturday night.
No. 11-ranked Texas A&M beat Mississippi State, 28-14, but Rogers entered the game in third quarter and led an efficient scoring drive late in the game.
Graduate transfer KJ Costello started the game for MSU and led the offense on eight drives, but was pulled after his second turnover on the night. Out of his eight drives, six ended in punts while the other two ended in a fumble and an interception in the end zone.
He finished 15 of 22 for 99 yards and one interception.
Rogers replaced Costello late in the third quarter and led the offense on three drives. Two ended in punts, while one ended in the Bulldogs’ first offensive touchdown since the third quarter against Arkansas.
Rogers finished 15 of 18 for 120 yards and one touchdown.
“I think it needs to be evaluated,” head coach Mike Leah said of the quarterback position. “We have the two weeks and we will sort that then. But yeah, it needs to be evaluated. Right now, we are one team on Tuesday and Wednesday and another team on Saturday.”
Leach said after the Kentucky game that the quarterback competition was back open, and said following Texas A&M that both Costello and Rogers practiced with the starters this week.
Moving the chains
Rogers was very efficient on his scoring drive – 8 of 10 for 85 yards and the 32-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath. He converted all three third downs he faced, including a third-and-nine.
Leach said after the game that his scoring drive was as impressive of a drive that he’s maybe ever seen out of a true freshman.
“Prior to Kentucky, he hadn’t had hardly any reps for a variety of reasons,” Leach said. “So he hadn’t had a ton of reps and still goes out there and plays calm and composed. I think it was more impressive than maybe a lot of you might realize as far as a true freshman going out there.”