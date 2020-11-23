STARKVILLE • As of Monday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said he is unsure of what his player count will be against Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mississippi State had only 49 scholarship players travel to Georgia last weekend. That was under the 53-player threshold set by the SEC, but MSU elected to play anyway.
That could be the case again for Saturday’s Egg Bowl in Oxford.
“I don’t know. That’s been very random,” Leach said of his roster this week. “That’s been one of the things that is tough this year is adjusting to that because some of these things you find out on awfully short notice.”
Leach is hoping his team can build off some success found at Georgia. Mississippi State (2-5) lost, but Leach believes it was the best outing of the season up to this point.
He said his team has not hit their potential yet.
MSU is a very young team, with most of the starters and playmakers being freshman. Four freshmen started on offense against Georgia, and all three touchdowns were scored by freshmen.
“We had to pull people back and forth in positions, trying to figure out which young guy is further along and who is best to play,” Leach said. “Obviously, there’s been some transition at quarterback then the lineup has changed nearly every week whether it’s COVID or other factors.
“I think we are starting to own a pretty good lineup.”
Despite being aware of the implications of the Egg Bowl and knowing how much this game means to the people around the state, Leach said he is not treating this game any different than he is any of the other nine games this year.
He and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have a friendly friendship, and have been friends for years, so the bitterness of Egg Bowl past may not be a big factor this year.
“I do know that just over the years, even as a kid, it was always an incredibly intense game,” Leach said. “I know it’s very meaningful to the people and I know that it is conversation all year round. Every day. There’s not a day I don’t hear somebody mention the Egg Bowl.”