STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s unproven secondary is getting plenty of work in the first week of fall camp.
The Bulldogs are three days into fall camp, and while Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense steals the show, MSU’s secondary is facing the infamous offense on every snap.
“Energy levels have been good, obviously,” defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said of the first three days of practice. “Coach Leach does a good job of having energetic practices and gets the guys going. There’s a lot of competitive drills with offense versus defense, so it’s real easy when you have competitors.”
Mississippi State lost a lot of production in the secondary from last season, with Cam Dantzler being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Jaquarius Landrews and Maurice Smitherman graduating, and freshman Jarrian Jones transferring to Florida State.
The list of lost production grew larger on Friday, as the Clarion Ledger reported that junior Tyler Williams will opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Williams was projected to be a starting cornerback, but was not in attendance for Tuesday’s first practice. Coach Mike Leach said afterwards that he didn’t know where Williams was.
Williams recorded 23 tackles and three pass breakups last year.
That leaves CJ Morgan, Martin Emerson and Marcus Murphy as three of the most proven returners in the secondary.
Emerson, a sophomore, received five starts and played in 13 games last season. Murphy, from West Point, played in five games and started three after being suspended 10 games for academic reasons.
Morgan made nine starts before suffering an injury. He is working to be healthy for the season opener on Sept. 26 at LSU.
Asked who had stood out against the Air Raid in the first few days of practice, Arnett mentioned Fred Peters, a senior who played in 13 games last year with no starts.
“A lot of guys have made plays, but one guy I’ve noticed several times at safety is Fred Peters,” Arnett said. “He’s had a couple of really nice days and made some really nice plays on special teams as well. Really happy with what he has shown.”
Peters had 10 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup last season. Morgan had 59 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups, while Murphy had 26 tackles, two interceptions and one pass breakup.
Emerson, who is projected to start as one cornerback, had 32 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
“Emerson, you know, he can play the ball in the arm and has all the length you want at corner so we are expecting big things out of him …” Arnett said. “There’s a reason he played a whole bunch last year as a true freshman – because he’s talented. He was good enough to play.”