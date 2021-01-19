STARKVILLE • When Mississippi State takes the floor against rival Ole Miss tonight, the Bulldogs are hoping to see continued improvement out of sophomore forward Tolu Smith.
Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss tonight at the Humphrey Coliseum at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Smith, at 6-foot-10, has improved in nearly every conference game this year. After struggling with seven points in each of MSU’s first two SEC games (Georgia, Kentucky), Smith has scored in double-digits in three of MSU’s last four games and set career highs against Florida on Saturday.
He finished the Florida game with 27 points and 14 rebounds, but also tied a career-high with three blocks and continues to improve on defense.
“I was really proud of Tolu’s defense effort last game,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “He did so many good things defensively that don’t show up on the stat sheet that helped us win.”
His improved scoring output has allowed Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 in SEC) to spread the ball out more and find more of an offensive rhythm.
The guard duo of Iverson Molinar (18.4 points per game) and D.J. Stewart (17.4) have been doing most of the scoring for the Bulldogs this season, but Smith is not far behind them at 13.8.
Together, they’re the second-highest scoring trio in the SEC behind LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Ja’Vonte Smart.
“He’s been doing a great job and he continues to get better,” Howland said of Smith. “We had the game against Kentucky where he was really rushing against that length and that size. Since then, he’s done a much better job.”
Smith will have his hands full against an Ole Miss team with plenty of talent at the forward position.
Three of the top five scorers for the Rebels are forwards with Romello White averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds, KJ Buffen averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and Luiz Rodriguez averaging 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds.
Smith will have some help in Abdul Ado, one of the top defending centers in the SEC, inside on defense against the Rebels.The Bulldogs also return Javian Davis to the court, who has missed the last four SEC games due to COVID-19. He is averaging 4.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.