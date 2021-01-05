STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s football program is sending another defensive playmaker into the NFL ranks.
MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson, a four-year starter, announced on Twitter that he is turning pro and entering the 2021 NFL Draft in April.
“To my Mississippi State family, thank you for always showing up, being loud and ringing those cowbells,” Thompson tweeted. “Keep being the driving force behind this program, because big things are coming. At this time, I am blessed to announce I will be entering my name into the NFL Draft to pursue my life-long dream.”
Thompson is foregoing his extra year of eligibility granted to every player by the NCAA this year. He hinted at entering the NFL Draft last season, but decided to return to MSU for his senior season.
As a senior this year, he recorded a career-high 95 tackles with four tackles for loss and three sacks. He led the Southeastern Conference with six double-digit tackle games.
On Tuesday morning, he was named to the Phil Steele's All-SEC team as a third-team linebacker.
In his stellar career at MSU, Thompson played in 50 games, 40 starts, and recorded 312 tackles, 22 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He became the first Bulldog since 2002 to record 300 career tackles.
He earned many accolades in his career and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017 and was named second-team All-SEC in 2018 by the Associated Press. He was named preseason All-SEC in 2019.