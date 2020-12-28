STARKVILLE • Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson is ready to get back on the field.
Thompson, a senior, was ejected during Mississippi State’s 52-31 win over Missouri in the last game of the regular season. He was penalized for targeting on the second play of the game and ejected.
He returns on Thursday as Mississippi State plays No. 22-ranked Tulsa in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
“This definitely gives me extra motivation,” Thompson said of returning. “Especially after the last game being at home of course and ending like it did. It does motivate me a little more to go out and play.”
After being ejected and heading to the locker room, Thompson returned to the MSU sideline just a few minutes later to try to make the most of what could have been his last game at Davis Wade Stadium.
“It was pretty emotional with it being the last game of the year at home,” he said. “Pretty emotional, but it is what it is. I got called for targeting.”
Thompson’s future at MSU after the bowl is unclear. He has the chance to enter the NFL draft, but he is also one of a handful of Mississippi State seniors who have the chance to return next season due to the NCAA granting every player an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
As of Monday, Thompson said he is unsure whether or not he will return for another year and plans to take a longer look at his situation after the bowl game.
“I haven’t given too much thought about it,” Thompson said. “I’ve talked to a couple of coaches on the staff about it. I mean, we’ll just take it after the game and sit down and really just reflect and see the pros and cons of everything and just go from there.”
Thompson is the most accomplished player on Mississippi State’s squad this year. The senior has played in 49 career games and has recorded 303 career tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles.
He is the 16th Bulldog to record 300 career tackles and can set a new season-high in tackles with two tackles in the bowl game. He is currently at 86 tackles this year. He has six games with double-digit tackles this year.