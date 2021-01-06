STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State women’s basketball program got a glimpse on Sunday of what Xaria Wiggins brings to the court.
Wiggins, a junior guard, played for the first time this season in a nationally televised game against Kentucky. She missed the first seven games due to a blood clot that was found in her right lung in October.
She was cleared on Sunday and made her season debut in the second quarter of Mississippi State’s 92-86 overtime loss. She finished with seven points on 3 of 4 shooting and had one assist.
“She hadn’t practiced much but I knew she had the experience of being in this league for two years,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “I thought she was solid. She got a little winded there.
“I wasn’t planning on playing her – I think it was about 15 minutes. I was just wanting to spot her here and there.”
While Wiggins was not cleared to play earlier than Sunday, she was still able to be with the team and work out. She lifted weights with the team, but had to wait until she was medically cleared for contact drills and playing against others.
McCray-Penson said sometimes with an injury, a player can feel like they aren’t a part of the team as much as they wish they were, but Wiggins was always a huge part of the team and they made sure she felt that she was.
She continued to do individual workouts to stay in shape, but now needs to get into game shape.
“She did all of those things to help with her conditioning, now it’s all about the game and getting up and down,” McCray-Penson said. “I don’t think that she’s not in shape, it’s just the pace of the game.”
Going forward, there is no limit on how many minutes Wiggins will play each night. She is one of the most experienced players on the roster, having played in 62 total games in her MSU career.
She has averaged 11.9 minutes per game and 3.6 points per game in her career.
She was part of a group of players, which included Rickea Jackson and Aliyah Matharu, who McCray-Penson thought defended and communicated the best on Sunday. That group could get more minutes while MSU tries to work on improving its defense.
“She’s ready to go, so she’ll play,” McCray-Penson said. “I don’t put a limit on times. If I see a group that is playing well, then we are going to roll with it. But it’s good to have someone who has experience that can come in and play for you that knows this league.”
No. 14 MSU (6-2, 1-1 SEC) returns to action Thursday at Florida, then returns home to play Ole Miss on Sunday.