STARKVILLE – Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon has entered the transfer portal, a source has confirmed to the Daily Journal.
Witherspoon, a sophomore from Birmingham, Al., touched the ball 15 times this year for 84 total yards. He served as the third string running back behind freshmen Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson.
His best games this season came against Alabama, where he had four catches for 25 yards and against Missouri, where he had three carries for 26 yards.
As a freshman last year, he tallied 22 carries for 101 rushing yards and a touchdown and caught 3 passes for 22 yards.