STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball team will not be competing in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson confirmed on Tuesday.
The tournament, canceled due to COVID-realated circumstances, was originally schedule for Nov. 28-29. The Bulldogs were slated to play Maine on Saturday and then face either Connecticut or Quinnipiac on Sunday.
“Going into this season, we understood that things could change at a moment’s notice,” said McCray-Penson. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, we are unable to compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge this weekend.”
The Bulldogs are now scheduled to open the season against New Orleans at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.