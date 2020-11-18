Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard was drafted 40th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
He will not suit up for the Grizzlies, however. His pick was traded to the Sacramento Kings. He will wear jersey No. 13.
“I truly am excited, it’s a special moment that I’ve waited 21 years for,” Woodard II said. “I feel like Sacramento they took a chance on me, and I’m not going to let them regret it. The Kings are getting a great player with a great work ethic and great character that is going to check all the boxes. Mississippi State and the coaching staff has prepared me greatly for the NBA. Coach Brooks has been putting it in my head since high school that this day was going to happen. They threw me in the fire, have shown me the ropes and have prepared me well. ”
Woodard, a 6-foot-7 sophomore guard/forward from Columbus, started 32 games in his two-year career at Mississippi State. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in his career. He was named one of the Top 125 players in the country each of his two years.
As a sophomore, he more than doubled his freshman scoring output and averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also led the team with 35 steals. He set a career-high 21 points and 16 rebounds in a game against New Orleans, and recorded three double-doubles.