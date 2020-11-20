Mississippi State’s sophomore duo of Robert Woodard II and Reggie Perry were selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Woodard, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Columbus, was drafted 40th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. He will not suit up for the Grizzlies, however. His pick was traded to the Sacramento Kings. It was announced that he will wear jersey No. 13 with the Kings.
“I truly am excited, it’s a special moment that I’ve waited 21 years for,” Woodard said. “I feel like Sacramento they took a chance on me, and I’m not going to let them regret it. The Kings are getting a great player with a great work ethic and great character that is going to check all the boxes.”
Woodard started 32 games in his two-year career at Mississippi State. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in his career. He was named one of the Top 125 players in the country each of his two years.
As a sophomore, he more than doubled his freshman scoring output and averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also led the team with 35 steals. He set a career-high 21 points and 16 rebounds in a game against New Orleans, and recorded three double-doubles.
Perry, a 6-foot-10 forward from Thomasville, Ga., was drafted 57th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers, but his pick was then shortly traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
“It definitely feels good to hear my name called,” Perry said. “I was nervous but confident at the same time all throughout the second round. Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was little. I can’t wait to get to Brooklyn and get to work. I’m on a great team, a championship contending team, with great players.”
Perry started 49 games in his two-year career at Mississippi State. He averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his career.
He started 18 games as a freshman and averaged 9.7 points per game. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, then put on a stellar sophomore campaign.
He was named the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year along with multiple First-Team preseason All-SEC honors. After that, he was named the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year with 17.4 ppg and 10.1 rpg. He also won the Bailey Howell trophy, which is presented to the best college basketball player in Mississippi.