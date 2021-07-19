HOOVER, Ala. • Dan Mullen’s ties to Mississippi State made an appearance at SEC Media Days before the current Florida coach even got to the podium on Monday.
In his introduction of Mullen as the first coach to speak during the festivities, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned the story of Jeffery Simmons – who he met in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this year – and the role Mullen played in the former MSU linebacker’s life.
“Jeffery is one of those instances where we do things right,” Sankey said.
Simmons came to MSU as a five-star recruit with interest from schools such as Ole Miss and Alabama, but with the baggage of a 2016 arrest for assault while he was in high school.
After gaining experience as a true freshman in 2016, he built his career in the following two seasons where he combined for seven sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
While training for the draft in February 2019, Simmons tore his ACL but continued to become the 19th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.
‘Extraordinary young man’
“Jeffery is an extraordinary young man, and one of the reasons why you coach is to make a positive impact on people’s lives,” Mullen said. “Hopefully, I was able to make a positive impact on Jeffery Simmons’ life, and I can guarantee you he’ll make a positive impact on a lot of people’s lives for years to come.”
Mullen coached at MSU from 2009-2017 before heading to Florida. The tenure included five bowl victories with him at the helm, giving the fanbase – one he praised for their turnout at this year’s College World Series – something to celebrate after one winning season in the previous eight.
His final two seasons overlapped with Simmons’ first two seasons, where the Bulldogs went 14-11 with two bowl wins – though the 2017 season ended with a Gator Bowl win under interim head coach Greg Knox.
Simmons has since started 22 games with the Titans in the previous two regular seasons, collecting five sacks, three fumble recoveries and seven tackles for loss. In his lone playoff start against the Ravens earlier this year, Simmons had six tackles including one for a loss.
But Mullen spent his time at the podium discussing the family man Simmons and other former players have become. As much as he took from the on-field experience at MSU to use at Florida, it’s the off-field aspect Mullen tries to incorporate most.
“We won a lot of games, lost some games,” Mullen said, “but really the thing that sticks to me as rewarding is helping a young person accomplish their goals and their dreams in life.”